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Over 1,000 imported vehicles remain unclaimed at Hambantota Port
Jul 26, 202611:27 AM
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Over 1,000 imported vehicles remain unclaimed at Hambantota Port
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Around 1,025 imported vehicles remain unclaimed at the Hambantota Port, with importers yet to complete the clearance process, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

 

Customs Spokesman Chandana Punchihewa said that 625 of these vehicles have been at the port for more than six months since their arrival in Sri Lanka.

 

He clarified that none of the vehicles are subject to customs offences.

 

Punchihewa said that, under Section 129 of the Customs Ordinance, vehicles that remain unclaimed despite having no customs violations will be auctioned or sold through a tender process in the future.

 

Under Sri Lankan law, all imported goods must be cleared within one month of arrival after payment of the applicable taxes and duties. If importers fail to do so, Customs is legally empowered to sell the goods, recover the taxes due to the government, and settle port and warehouse charges from the proceeds.

 

Any remaining balance, after deducting all applicable taxes and charges, will be paid to the importer.

 

The Customs spokesman also noted that port authorities are required to notify Sri Lanka Customs when imported goods remain uncleared for more than one month. He said Customs has already been informed about the outstanding vehicles and will proceed with the necessary steps to dispose of them.

 

However, Punchihewa added that Customs is prepared to consider requests from importers who can provide reasonable grounds for being unable to clear their vehicles within the required period.

 

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