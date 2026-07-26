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Iran-Oman talks on reopening Strait of Hormuz make progress: Report
Jul 26, 202611:57 AM
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Iran-Oman talks on reopening Strait of Hormuz make progress: Report
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There has been progress in talks between Iran and Oman on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and their respective territorial waterways in that area, two regional sources told CBS  News.

 

The report, citing sources, said that while things are headed in a positive direction, the diplomacy requires more time to reach a deal.

 

It said that Omani officials had travelled Friday to Tehran for talks, and that diplomatic outreach coincided with President Donald Trump's decision to pause US bombings on Iran, which the CENTCOM had been carrying out for 13 consecutive nights.

 

As per the CBS report, the regional officials both indicated that the US bombing was intentionally paused so as not to disrupt the delicate in-person diplomacy. It added that the White House and CENTCOM did not reply to requests for comment.

 

The American broadcaster further said that the Omani-Iranian talks are being tracked closely by Washington.

 

Trump on Friday yet again reiterated that Iran would "love to make a deal", while speaking at the White House Correspondents' dinner.

 

"I don't think they're ready to. I don't think it's time yet, but I'm willing to listen," he said.

 

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday accused the United States of deliberately violating the Iran-US memorandum of understanding by establishing an unauthorised alternative shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz and redirecting commercial vessels away from corridors designated by Tehran.

 

Citing the Foreign Minister's remarks from an interview with the Iran daily, Press TV reported that Araghchi emphasised that Article 5 of the memorandum was unambiguous and that Washington's actions went beyond a simple misunderstanding.

 

The US Central Command said earlier in the day that the American naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect, emphasising that two ships that didn't comply with orders were "disabled," while two others were boarded "to ensure total compliance."

 

In a post on X, CENTCOM disclosed that coalition forces have redirected 12 commercial vessels attempting to breach the perimeter as part of an ongoing effort to restrict "unauthorised maritime transport" bound for Iranian ports. 

 

Source: ANI

-Agencies 

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