‘Lack of true leadership a major challenge to clergy and laity’ – Narampanawa Sri Ananda Thera

The Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya and Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter, Venerable Narampanawa Sri Ananda Thera, says that despite many individuals holding leadership titles in the country today, the absence of genuine leadership qualities has become one of the greatest challenges faced by both the clergy and the lay community.

The Thera stressed that leadership positions are not meant for personal prestige, but to faithfully fulfill the religious, social, and institutional responsibilities attached to those roles.

He made these remarks while attending a religious ceremony at the Meegammana Raja Maha Viharaya in Wattegama, where the official appointment letter conferring the title of ‘Chief Sanghanayake of Pahatha Dumbara’ was presented to Venerable Maningamuwe Piyarathana Thera, the Chief Incumbent of the temple.

Addressing the gathering, the Anunayake Thera noted that the Buddha Sasana is currently facing various challenges. He said that certain individuals appearing in the robes of Buddhist monks are distorting the core teachings of Buddhism and delivering sermons based on their own interpretations, while disregarding even the authority of the Mahanayake Theras.

He further warned that there could be hidden forces behind such activities and stressed that safeguarding the Buddha Sasana from those impersonating members of the Sangha cannot be the sole responsibility of the Maha Sangha.

Instead, he said, the government and the public also have a significant role to play in protecting the Sasana.

In parallel with the ceremony, a newly constructed Dharmashala building at the Meegammana Raja Maha Viharaya, built at a cost of Rs. 30 million with local and foreign donations, was also declared open.