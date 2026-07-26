Two Sri Lankan passengers arrested with 64 exotic pigeons at BIA

Two Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested by Sri Lanka Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to illegally smuggle 64 exotic pigeons valued at around Rs. 3,431,400 into the country.

The suspects were apprehended last night (25) while attempting to leave the airport through the 'Green Channel' designated for passengers with nothing to declare.

The two suspects, both 30-year-old businessmen from Wennappuwa who operate pet shops, had reportedly purchased the birds in Italy before travelling via Dubai to Sri Lanka.

According to Customs, the pigeons were brought into the country in violation of the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance and the country's animal quarantine regulations.

The birds had been concealed inside small metal cages, which were hidden in six pieces of luggage carried by the suspects.

Sri Lanka Customs is conducting further investigations, following which the pigeons are expected to be returned to Italy.