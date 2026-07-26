Chief Inspector arrested after alleged hit-and-run incidents that injured two women

A Chief Inspector of Police serving as the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Special Investigation Unit of the Homagama Senior Superintendent of Police Division has been arrested by Meegoda Police for allegedly being involved in two separate hit-and-run incidents in which two young women were struck by his vehicle before he fled the scenes.

According to police, the accidents had occurred on the High-Level Road near the Meegoda fuel station and near the 20th Mile Post at Watareka between 11.30 p.m. and 11.57 p.m. yesterday (25).

Police said a test conducted on the suspect revealed that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate's Court today (26).