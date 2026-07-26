Mandatory 5,000 km roadworthiness checks introduced for passenger buses

All passenger transport buses will be required to undergo a mandatory roadworthiness inspection after every 5,000 kilometres of operation, the National Council for Road Safety has announced.



Council Chairman Manjula Kularatne said the measure has been introduced as part of efforts to reduce road accidents.



He stated that the relevant gazette notification has already been issued and that recruitment of qualified inspection officers will begin soon to carry out the vehicle inspections.



Kularatne noted that driver negligence and vehicle defects have been identified as the leading causes of road accidents in Sri Lanka in recent years.



According to the Chairman, the regulation will initially be implemented for buses for a three-month period once the inspection officers are appointed, before being expanded to cover all vehicles.