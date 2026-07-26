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Ella tourist hotel fined Rs. 1 million for overpricing bottled water
Jul 26, 202602:27 PM
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Ella tourist hotel fined Rs. 1 million for overpricing bottled water
Mobitel Inner

The Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court has imposed a fine of Rs. 1 million on a tourist establishment in Ella after finding the owner of the business guilty of selling bottled drinking water above the government-approved price.

 

The offence was detected during a raid carried out by investigation officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), who found that the establishment had been selling bottled water at prices exceeding the permitted limit.

 

Following the violation of provisions under the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, the CAA initiated legal proceedings against the owner of the establishment.

 

When the case was taken up before the Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court, the accused company pleaded guilty to the charges.

 

Accordingly, the court ordered the company to pay a fine of Rs. 1 million.

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