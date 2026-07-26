Rs. 500,000 fine for selling imported rice above government-controlled price

A retail outlet in Akmeemana, Galle, has been fined Rs. 500,000 for selling imported Keeri Samba rice above the maximum retail price set by the government.

The fine was imposed by the Galle Magistrate’s Court after the Consumer Affairs Authority’s Galle District Investigation Officers filed legal action against the shop for violating price regulations.

During a raid, officials discovered that the shop was selling a kilogram of imported Keeri Samba rice for Rs. 270, despite the government-approved maximum retail price being Rs. 255.

The case was taken up before the Galle Magistrate’s Court, where the owner of the company pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following the admission of guilt, court ordered the owner of the company to pay a fine of Rs. 500,000.