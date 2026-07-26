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258 fires reported in Colombo and suburbs so far this year
Jul 26, 202603:15 PM
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258 fires reported in Colombo and suburbs so far this year
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A total of 258 fire incidents have been reported in Colombo and its suburbs from January to date, the Colombo Fire Service Department said.

 

According to the Department, 17 rescue operations have also been carried out in connection with these incidents during the period.

 

Last year, 382 fire incidents were reported within the Colombo District, with 46 rescue operations recorded.

 

Officials noted that the number of fire incidents reported during the first few months of this year has raised concerns, given the significant increase compared to the previous year.

 

The Fire Service Department has also received 13 emergency calls so far this year, including incidents involving road obstructions, fallen trees and rescue operations following road accidents.

 

Authorities have identified the absence of proper fire safety measures at workplaces, lack of emergency response arrangements, unsafe electrical practices at homes and workplaces and dry weather conditions as some of the main causes behind the reported fire incidents.

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