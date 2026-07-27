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Maha Sangha Convention calls for protection of Buddhasasana
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Maha Sangha Convention calls for protection of Buddhasasana
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Senior Professor Ven. Agalakada Sirisumana Thero has warned that attempts could be made in the future to discredit Buddhist monks and create a situation where they would be unable to engage freely with society.

 

The Thero, a senior governing member of the Shasanarakshaka Sangha Sabha, made the remarks while addressing a Maha Sangha convention held in Colombo today (27).

 

The convention, organised under the theme “Sukha Sanghassa Saamaggi”, was held at the Sri Lanka Exhibition and Convention Centre to highlight the need to protect and strengthen the Buddhasasana in Sri Lanka.

 

Speaking at the event, Ven. Sirisumana Thero said the Buddhist clergy should recognise their responsibilities and not remain silent in the face of challenges.

 

The Thero said the saffron robe represented a significant role in society and that monks had a duty to act with awareness of the responsibilities attached to it.

 

Ven. Sirisumana Thero Thera also alleged that there were attempts by certain groups to weaken the influence and role of the Buddhist clergy, claiming that such efforts had been ongoing for some time.

 

The Thero warned that monks could face greater challenges in the coming years and called for unity among the Sangha community to respond to such situations.

 

However, Ven. Agalakada Sirisumana Thero stressed that the purpose of the gathering was not to engage in political activities or seek changes in government, but to demonstrate unity and address challenges faced by the Buddhist community.

 

The convention also focused on urging authorities to continue fulfilling the constitutional responsibility of protecting and fostering the Buddhasasana.

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