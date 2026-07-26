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Southern China drenched as Typhoon Noul makes landfall
Jul 26, 202609:48 AM
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Southern China drenched as Typhoon Noul makes landfall
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Typhoon Noul ​made landfall early on Sunday in southern China, ‌bringing heavy rain and gale-force winds across Guangdong province and neighbouring Hong Kong, prompting the cancellation of flights at Hong Kong's ​international airport.

 

Noul, which means the glow of sunrise ​or sunset in Korean, is the 12th tropical cyclone this ⁠year and the third to hit China this month. ​It has forced the relocation of more than 340,000 people ​in Guangdong province, authorities said on Saturday.

 

The typhoon is weakening as it moves further inland, Hong Kong's Observatory said on Sunday, ​adding that strong gales continue to affect much of ​the city. The Observatory issued an Amber Rainstorm Warning for heavy rain ‌and ⁠cautioned residents about flash floods. Rain exceeding 30 mm (1.2 inches) an hour has fallen and is expected to continue, it said.

 

Authorities in the Asian financial hub raised ​the storm alert ​to Typhoon ⁠Signal No. 9 early on Sunday as the storm passed within 80 kilometres (50 miles) ​of Hong Kong, before downgrading it to Signal ​No. ⁠8 at 07:10 a.m. (2310 GMT Saturday).

 

Typhoon Signal No. 8, which keeps most businesses and transport links closed, will be ⁠in ​place until at least noon, the ​observatory said.

 

Airport authorities said flight operations will gradually begin resuming after 6:00 ​p.m. on Sunday.

 

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