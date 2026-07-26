Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpass 81,500 with death toll at 61

The number of dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year has risen to 81,511, according to the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

The NDCU said that 61 dengue-related deaths have been reported during the same period.

July has recorded the highest number of cases this year, with 26,136 infections reported so far this month alone.

The Unit also noted that a total of 47,670 dengue cases have been reported during June and July up to now.

The Western Province has recorded the highest number of cases, accounting for 43,132 infections.

Among the districts, Gampaha reported the highest number of cases with 17,280, followed by Colombo with 16,213.

Meanwhile, the National Dengue Control Unit stated that 175 high-risk dengue zones have been identified across the country.