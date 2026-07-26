header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpass 81,500 with death toll at 61
Jul 26, 202610:26 AM
Google NewsAdd on Google
Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpass 81,500 with death toll at 61
Mobitel Inner

The number of dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year has risen to 81,511, according to the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

 

The NDCU said that 61 dengue-related deaths have been reported during the same period.

 

July has recorded the highest number of cases this year, with 26,136 infections reported so far this month alone.

 

The Unit also noted that a total of 47,670 dengue cases have been reported during June and July up to now.

 

The Western Province has recorded the highest number of cases, accounting for 43,132 infections.

 

Among the districts, Gampaha reported the highest number of cases with 17,280, followed by Colombo with 16,213.

 

Meanwhile, the National Dengue Control Unit stated that 175 high-risk dengue zones have been identified across the country.

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Dy Defence Minister hails China as a steadfast friend of Sri Lanka

Dy Defence Minister hails China as a steadfast friend of Sri Lanka

India's Modi government under growing pressure as 'cockroach' protests intensify

India's Modi government under growing pressure as 'cockroach' protests intensify

Sports Minister says govt cannot honour former Minister Harin’s

Sports Minister says govt cannot honour former Minister Harin’s

Lassana Flora