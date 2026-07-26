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Police suspect underworld feud behind Bellanwila murder
Jul 26, 202602:13 PM
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Police suspect underworld feud behind Bellanwila murder
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New details have emerged regarding the shooting incident that occurred last night (25) in Bellanwila.


The gunman allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting of a restaurant owner in Bellanwila has been identified as a deserter from the Sri Lanka Army who is also wanted in connection with the theft of firearms from the Minneriya Army Camp, according to police sources.


Two suspects linked to the murder were arrested by police near the Nawagamuwa public cemetery shortly after the shooting.


The incident occurred at around 7.45 p.m. yesterday outside a restaurant near the entrance to the Bellanwila walking track on the Dehiwala–Boralesgamuwa Road.


Police said two men arrived on a scooter and opened fire on the restaurant owner before fleeing the scene.


At the time of the shooting, the victim had reportedly been standing outside the restaurant smoking.
After sustaining gunshot injuries to his abdomen area, he managed to run inside the restaurant before collapsing.


He was admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.


The deceased has been identified as a 55-year-old restaurant owner, according to police.


Following the shooting, teams from the Boralesgamuwa Police and the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Unit launched an investigation.


Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was a relative of the organised criminal known as "Kos Malli".


Police suspect the murder was orchestrated by rival underworld figures known as "Sando" or "Asanka".
Police immediately alerted officers at roadblocks in neighboring areas with details of the scooter used by the suspects.


Officers later spotted two individuals matching the description in the Nawagamuwa area and followed them.


The suspects were reportedly seen stopping near the Nissarana Sithbima public cemetery, where they removed their face masks and gloves before attempting to leave the area.


During a search, police had recovered a quantity of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) from the suspects.

 

An examination of their mobile phones also uncovered audio recordings allegedly related to the Bellanwila murder.


The two suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with the killing.

They are due to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate's Court today, where police are expected to seek detention orders to facilitate further questioning.

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