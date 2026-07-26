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Two suspects arrested over Bellanwila shooting incident
Jul 26, 202607:40 AM
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Two suspects arrested over Bellanwila shooting incident
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Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting incident that took place in the Bellanwila area last night (25).

 

According to police, the two suspects taken into custody are the alleged gunman and the rider of the motorcycle used to carry out the shooting.

 

Police further revealed that the suspected gunman is a deserter from the Sri Lanka Army and is also a suspect in the theft of firearms from the Army camp in Minneriya.

 

The shooting occurred at around 7.45 p.m. when two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at a restaurant owner who was standing in front of his restaurant near the entrance to the Bellanwila walking track.

 

The 55-year-old victim, who sustained critical injuries in the shooting, was admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

 

Police said the deceased was reportedly a relative of organised criminal figure known as "Kos Malli".

Investigators suspect that the shooting was carried out by a rival criminal group.

 

Following the incident, multiple investigation teams, including officers from the Boralesgamuwa Police and the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Unit, launched a joint investigation.

 

Accordingly, the two suspects have been arrested.

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