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Malaysian national arrested with illegal cigarette haul in Colombo
Jul 26, 202607:26 AM
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Malaysian national arrested with illegal cigarette haul in Colombo
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A Malaysian national has been arrested by police for possessing a large consignment of illegal cigarettes in Colombo.

 

The suspect was apprehended yesterday (25) in the parking area of a restaurant within the Kompannavidiya Police Division, following information received by the police.

 

During the operation, officers had seized 36,200 sticks of illegal cigarettes found in the suspect's possession, along with a cab used by him.

 

The arrested suspect is a 30-year-old Malaysian national, according to police.

 

The arrest was made by the Kompannavidiya Police, who are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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