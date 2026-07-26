Malaysian national arrested with illegal cigarette haul in Colombo

A Malaysian national has been arrested by police for possessing a large consignment of illegal cigarettes in Colombo.

The suspect was apprehended yesterday (25) in the parking area of a restaurant within the Kompannavidiya Police Division, following information received by the police.

During the operation, officers had seized 36,200 sticks of illegal cigarettes found in the suspect's possession, along with a cab used by him.

The arrested suspect is a 30-year-old Malaysian national, according to police.

The arrest was made by the Kompannavidiya Police, who are conducting further investigations into the incident.