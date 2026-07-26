Police identify Islamist as suspect in Berlin Pride attack, seeking his arrest

A suspected perpetrator of the ​apparent car attack on Pride ‌celebrations in Berlin on Saturday night has been ​identified as a ​member of the city's "Islamist scene" ⁠but he has ​not yet been arrested, ​a spokesman for Berlin police said on Sunday.

"We have ​now identified a ​suspected perpetrator. Measures against this suspected ‌perpetrator, ⁠who has not yet been arrested, are underway. However, this ​suspected perpetrator ​is ⁠known to the police as a ​member of the ​Islamist ⁠scene here in Berlin," the spokesperson told ⁠reporters ​at the ​scene.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies