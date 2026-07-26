Police identify Islamist as suspect in Berlin Pride attack, seeking his arrest

A suspected perpetrator of the apparent car attack on Pride celebrations in Berlin on Saturday night has been identified as a member of the city's "Islamist scene" but he has not yet been arrested, a spokesman for Berlin police said on Sunday.
"We have now identified a suspected perpetrator. Measures against this suspected perpetrator, who has not yet been arrested, are underway. However, this suspected perpetrator is known to the police as a member of the Islamist scene here in Berlin," the spokesperson told reporters at the scene.
Source: Reuters
-Agencies