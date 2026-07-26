Mahendra Perera wins Best Actor award at Malaysian International Film Festival

The Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA) concluded last night as the ninth Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) came to a close, with Sri Lanka's Mahendra Perera winning the ‘Best Actor’ award.

Veteran Sri Lankan actor Mahendra Perera won the Best Actor award at the Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest 2026) for his outstanding performance in the film ‘Riverstone.’

This marks the second time Mahendra Perera has received international recognition for his acting. He previously won the Best Performance award at the Singapore International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Priyantha Sirikumara received Best Supporting Actor for his role in the Sri Lankan feature ‘Riverstone’ while Audrey Lin won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in ‘Girl.’

The ceremony also honoured Chinese action star Wu Jing and acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong with special awards, alongside recognising exceptional filmmakers, actors and creative teams from around the world.

The ceremony’s highest honour, Best Film, went to Loyd Lee Choi’s Lucky Lu, with the US-Canada co-production triumphing over nine other nominees to claim the festival’s top prize.

The film follows Lu Jia Cheng (Chang Chen), a New York delivery driver struggling with financial hardship as he prepares for his wife and daughter to reunite with him from China.

Lucky Lu has been widely praised for its emotional storytelling, understated performances and timely social themes, earning numerous accolades on the international festival circuit. Its MGGA Best Film victory added another honour to that growing list.

An annual highlight of MIFFest, the MGGA brings together filmmakers from across the globe to celebrate the art of cinema and recognise excellence in filmmaking.

Earlier in the day, international celebrities, jury members and industry figures walked the red carpet at JUMPA, Sungei Wang Plaza, before making their way to the evening ceremony.



The awards officially began at approximately 8.50pm with the national anthem. Shortly afterwards, this year’s festival ambassadors — Bront Palarae, Daiyan Trisha and Jack Tan — welcomed guests and shared their passion for cinema.

The evening’s first honour, the New Hope Award, went to Singaporean film Ah Girl, with director Ang Geck Geck Priscilla accepting the award.

Diego Pequeño won Best Cinematography for Chilean drama The Red Hangar, which added another trophy moments later when Luis Emilio Guzmán won Best Screenplay.

Entertainment during the ceremony included a performance by Malaysian hip-hop artist KAYDA, who performed her hits Only You and Boneka.

Spanish film Sirât claimed the Audience Choice Award before Wu Jing received the Excellent Achievement in Film Award, presented by Malaysian-born actress Lee Sinje.

The night’s entertainment continued with Malaysian singer Geraldine Gan performing a cover of Adele’s James Bond theme, Skyfall.

This year’s Best Actress honour was shared by two winners — Lila Gueneau for Silent Rebellion and Ong Xuan Jing for Ah Girl — with acclaimed Malaysian actress Sharifah Amani presenting the awards.

The Best Director award went to Morad Mostafa for the Egyptian feature Aisha Can’t Fly Away, before Lucky Lu closed the evening by taking home Best Film.

The conclusion of the MGGA also marked the end of the ninth edition of MIFFest, which celebrated this year’s theme, “Resonance.”

MIFFest will return in 2027 for its landmark 10th edition.

Source: Malay Mail

-Agencies