Canadian national arrested with over 20kg of hashish at BIA

A Canadian national has been arrested by Sri Lanka Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) earlier today (26) while attempting to smuggle a stock of ‘hashish’ into the country.

The estimated value of the seized stock ‘hashish’ is Rs. 201.89 million, according to officials.

The suspect, a 27-year-old, who works as a painter, had reportedly purchased the narcotics in Toronto, Canada, before travelling to Doha, Qatar, and arriving in Sri Lanka onboard Qatar Airways flight QR-662 at around 2:30 a.m.

During an inspection of his two pieces of luggage, officers attached to the Customs Narcotics Control Unit had discovered 20 kilograms and 117 grams of brown-coloured hashish concealed in 80 slabs.

The suspect and the seized narcotics are to be handed over to officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at Katunayake Airport for further investigations.