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Four killed, including 4-year-old, in separate road accidents across Sri Lanka
Jul 26, 202609:35 AM
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Four killed, including 4-year-old, in separate road accidents across Sri Lanka
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Four people, including a four-year-old child, have been killed in separate road accidents reported across the island yesterday (25), Police said.

 

According to Police, the fatal accidents had occurred in Kolonna, Welikada, Dambulla and Puliyankulam.

 

In Kolonna, two motorcycles travelling in opposite directions had collided at Thiththalathenna along the Kella–Urubokka Road last night. Both riders had sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Omalpe Hospital, where one of them, a 39-year-old resident of Halpandeniya, succumbed to his injuries.

 

Meanwhile, in the early hours of yesterday, a motorcycle travelling towards Rajagiriya lost control and overturned on the road between Ambagaha Junction and Rajagiriya in the Welikada Police Division.

 

A four-year-old child who was travelling on the motorcycle was then struck by a car travelling in the opposite direction.

 

The child was admitted to the IDH Hospital with critical injuries but later had succumbed. The deceased was a resident of Meegoda.

 

The driver of the car has been arrested, while the Welikada Police are conducting further investigations.

 

In a separate incident in Dambulla, a tipper truck travelling towards Dambulla had veered off the road after the driver lost control near Kapuwatta Junction on the Dambulla–Kandy main road.

 

The vehicle struck a female pedestrian and two young boys. All three victims were admitted to the Dambulla Hospital, where the 44-year-old woman, a resident of Kapuwatta, succumbed to her injuries. The two boys are receiving treatment.

 

Another fatal accident was reported in the Puliyankulam Police Division on the A9 main road at Poothur, where a motorcycle travelling towards Vavuniya had lost control, veered off the road and crashed into a safety barrier.

 

The 23-year-old rider, a resident of Ulukkulam, died at the scene, while the pillion rider sustained injuries and was admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital.

 

Further investigations into the respective accidents are being carried out by the relevant Police stations.

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