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Police Sub-Inspector suspended over alleged misconduct while on duty
Jul 26, 202602:36 PM
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Police Sub-Inspector suspended over alleged misconduct while on duty
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A Sub-Inspector attached to the Wathupitiwala Export Processing Zone Police Post has been suspended over allegations of misconduct while on duty and making threatening remarks towards members of the public.

 

Police stated that the officer was suspended after allegedly behaving in an inappropriate manner while wearing his official uniform outside a private institution near Wathupitiwala Hospital.

 

The incident reportedly involved a dispute over a motorcycle parked in front of the institution. A video of the officer allegedly verbally abusing and threatening an individual in connection with the incident was circulated on social media in recent days.

 

Police said the officer’s actions had caused disrepute to Sri Lanka Police and the public service. Accordingly, disciplinary action was taken under the provisions of the Establishments Code, resulting in his immediate suspension from duty.

 

Police further stated that any inappropriate or undisciplined conduct by officers responsible for maintaining law and order would not be tolerated, and that the headquarters remains committed to safeguarding the rights and security of the public.

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