18-year-old monk dies after drowning in Kirindi Oya

An 18-year-old monk has died after drowning while bathing in the Kirindi Oya in the Thelulla area, in Wellawaya.

Police said the monk was among a group of monks who had arrived at a residence in Thelulla to attend an almsgiving ceremony. The group had later visited the Kirindi Oya to bathe.

The monk had reportedly drowned while bathing in the river. He was subsequently rescued and admitted to the Thanamalwila Divisional Hospital for treatment.

However, hospital authorities confirmed that he had succumbed to his injuries.

The Uva Kuda Oya Police have commenced further investigations into the incident.