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Tourist arrivals in July top 138,000
Jul 26, 202603:53 PM
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Tourist arrivals in July top 138,000
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A total of 138,730 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in the month of July, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

 

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 31,734 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 23.0%. Furthermore, 14,949 persons from the United Kingdom, 8,484 from China, 8,415 from the Netherlands and 7,419 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of July.

 

In July 2025, a total of 200,244 tourists visited Sri Lanka.

 

Meanwhile, the number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka in 2026 has increased to 1,285,303 with the release of the latest figures for July.

 

Among them, 325,417 individuals are from India, 123,526 from the UK, 84,655 from China, the SLTDA noted.

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