Police discover decomposed body in Karapitiya residence

The decomposed body of a 58-year-old man has been discovered inside a bathroom of a house in Karapitiya, Galle.

Police said the deceased, an unmarried man, had been living alone at the residence.

The discovery was made after a group of university students staying at a nearby house informed the Karapitiya Police Post about a strong foul odour coming from the house.

Acting on the information, police officers visited the residence and found the body inside the bathroom.

The remains have been placed at the morgue of the Galle National Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Galle Police have launched further investigations into the incident.