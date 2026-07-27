Dutch tourist dies after drowning in Nilaveli Beach

A 49-year-old Dutch tourist has reportedly drowned while swimming at Nilaveli Beach in the Kuchchaveli Police Division.

Police said investigations were launched by the Kuchchaveli Police after receiving information yesterday (26) that a foreign national had drowned while swimming in the sea.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been staying at a tourist hotel in the Nilaveli area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 49-year-old national of the Netherlands.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Kuchchaveli Police.