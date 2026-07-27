Two suspects arrested with ‘Ice’ in separate police operations in Mirihana and Trincomalee

Two suspects have been arrested with the narcotic substance 'Ice'(Crystal Methamphetamine) in separate police operations carried out in the Western Province and Trincomalee, with one of the suspects allegedly linked to attempted murder and firearm intimidation incidents.

According to Police, officers of the Western Province Southern District Crime Division arrested a 25-year-old suspect in the Delkanda area of the Mirihana Police Division yesterday (26).

He was found in possession of 7.2 grams of 'Ice'(Crystal Methamphetamine), according to police.

The suspect is alleged to have acted as the motorcyclist in an attempted shooting at the Nisala Arana Cemetery in the Dehiwala Police Division on July 19, as well as in a separate incident involving assault and intimidation at gunpoint in the Mount Lavinia Police Division.

Investigations revealed that the crimes had allegedly been carried out on the instructions of an organised criminal gang currently operating from overseas.

Police also recovered three mobile phones believed to have been used in the crimes and Rs. 55,000 from the Rs. 200,000 allegedly paid to the suspect for carrying out the offences.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, officers attached to the Trincomalee Sub-Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau arrested a 38-year-old resident of Trincomalee in the Uppuveli Police Division yesterday.

The suspect was found in possession of 123.3 grams of ‘Ice’ following a raid conducted on information received by police.

Further investigations into both incidents are being carried out by the Western Province Southern District Crime Division and the Uppuveli Police, respectively.