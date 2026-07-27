Maha Sangha Conference to be held in Colombo today

The Maha Sangha Conference organized by the Sasanarakshaka Sangha Sabha is scheduled to commence in Colombo today (27).

The Conference will be held under the theme "Sukhā Sanghassa Sāmaggī”, with the aim of addressing what organizers describe as the harmful challenges currently facing the Buddha Sasana.

Speaking on the event, Coordinator of the Sasanarakshaka Sangha Sabha, Venerable Ulapane Sumangala Thera, said the convention seeks to promote unity among the Buddhist clergy while contributing to the protection and advancement of the Buddha Sasana, the country, and its cultural and religious heritage.

The event is set to begin at 2.00 p.m. at the BMICH (Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall) in Colombo, with thousands of Buddhist monks from across Sri Lanka expected to participate.

Venerable Ulapane Sumangala Thera further stated that the organizers intend to adopt a set of proposals addressing the various challenges currently affecting the Buddha Sasana and submit them to the relevant authorities for consideration.