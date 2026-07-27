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Private buses on Puttalam–Colombo route launch strike
19h ago
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Private buses on Puttalam–Colombo route launch strike
Mobitel Inner

Private buses, including both normal and luxury services operating between Puttalam and Colombo, have launched a strike from this morning (27).

 

The strike has been initiated in protest over a series of alleged assaults on long-distance bus crew members operating on the Colombo–Puttalam route.

 

The workers claim that despite the attacks, neither the Police nor the National Transport Commission (NTC) has taken any action.

 

The incidents had reportedly occurred on July 20, 24, 25, and 26 in the Chilaw and Mundalama areas.

Several victims remain hospitalised and are receiving treatment for their injuries.

 

The protesters said they would continue the strike until appropriate action is taken and justice is served.

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