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Sri Lankan passenger arrested at BIA with 1.48kg of ‘Kush’ cannabis
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Sri Lankan passenger arrested at BIA with 1.48kg of ‘Kush’ cannabis
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A Sri Lankan passenger attempting to smuggle a stock of “Kush” cannabis valued at Rs. 14.8 million out of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake was arrested this morning (27) by officers of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB).

 

The suspect has been identified as a 24-year-old painter residing in the Monaragala area, said Ada Derana reporter.

 

He arrived at BIA this morning (27) at 9:25 a.m. aboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL-403 from Bangkok, Thailand.

 

During an inspection, officers discovered 1.480 kilograms of “Kush” cannabis concealed inside his luggage. The narcotics had been mechanically shaped to resemble sausages, coated with chocolate, vacuum-sealed, and packaged to closely resemble a popular brand of chocolates.

 

The consignment of “Kush” had been carefully packed into 70 such chocolate wrappers and concealed among regular chocolates and toffees inside his bag.

 

The suspect, along with the seized narcotics, is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (27) for further investigations.

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