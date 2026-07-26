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Supun Dilhara misses Commonwealth Games medal after Clean & Jerk setback
Jul 26, 202604:46 PM
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Supun Dilhara misses Commonwealth Games medal after Clean & Jerk setback
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Sri Lankan weightlifter Supun Dilhara Somathilaka narrowly missed out on a 2026 Commonwealth Games medal after failing to complete two Clean & Jerk lifts in the Men’s 60kg Weightlifting event held in Glasgow today (26).

 

The 23-year-old produced a strong performance in the Snatch category, successfully lifting 109kg. He then opened the Clean & Jerk segment with a 135kg lift but was unable to clear his next two attempts at 144kg and 152kg.

 

With a total lift of 244kg, Somathilaka finished fourth overall in the event, just missing out on a place on the Commonwealth Games podium.

 

Aniq Kasdan of Malaysia with a total weight of 273kg won the gold medal in the event with a games record.

 

India's Rishikanta Singh Chanambam secured the silver medal with a total weight of 264kg while Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya won the bronze medal after lifting a total weight of 260kg.

 

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games got underway on July 23.

 

Medal events will run till August 2, with more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories competing for 215 golds.

 

Sri Lanka have not won a medal thus far.

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