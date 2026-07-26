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Police recommends dropping Kavadi segment from Devinuwara Perahera
Jul 26, 202605:08 PM
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Police recommends dropping Kavadi segment from Devinuwara Perahera
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The Kavadi dance segment has been removed from this year’s annual procession of the Devinuwara Uthpalawanna Sri Vishnu Maha Devalaya following security concerns raised over a reported dispute involving organised criminal groups.

 

Matara District Secretary Chandana Thilakaratne has informed the Basnayake Nilame of the temple to exclude the Kavadi performance from the Perahera after considering intelligence reports and recommendations submitted by the Inspector General of Police.

 

The decision follows information provided by the National Intelligence Chief of the Ministry of Defence, the State Intelligence Service, and the Police Special Task Force regarding an alleged conflict between two organised criminal groups linked to the Kavadi performance.

 

Reports indicate that a threatening voice recording demanding opportunities for several Kavadi groups removed from last year’s procession had recently circulated on social media. A separate response recording had also been shared online.

 

The security concerns intensified following a shooting incident reported on July 21 near a residence close to the temple.

 

According to police intelligence assessments, there is a possibility that individuals linked to organised criminal groups could join Kavadi dance teams, creating a risk of clashes and potential loss of life during the procession.

 

Authorities have also received information regarding a possible threat involving the use of drones during the Kavadi performance.

 

Based on these concerns, the Inspector General of Police recommended temporarily suspending the participation of Kavadi groups in the procession.

 

Accordingly, the Kavadi dance segment will not be included in this year’s annual Perahera of the Devinuwara Uthpalawanna Sri Vishnu Maha Devalaya.

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