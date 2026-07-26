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Stricter animal protection laws proposed under new welfare bill
Jul 26, 202605:18 PM
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Stricter animal protection laws proposed under new welfare bill
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A new Animal Welfare Bill has been introduced with proposals to strengthen laws protecting animals and prevent acts of cruelty in Sri Lanka.

 

The draft legislation, published in the Government Gazette dated July 17, 2026, includes provisions aimed at ensuring proper care, protection and welfare of animals while introducing stricter penalties for violations.

 

Under the proposed bill, denying animals essential needs such as food, clean water and suitable shelter would be considered an offence.

 

The legislation also seeks to hold individuals accountable for causing unnecessary suffering through neglect, overworking animals, or using animals in unsuitable conditions.

 

Those found guilty of animal cruelty could face a fine of up to Rs. 250,000, imprisonment of up to two years or both. A person convicted of cruelly killing an animal could face a fine of up to Rs. 500,000, imprisonment of up to three years or both.

 

The proposed law also includes provisions to take action against abandoning pets, neglecting sick or injured animals and allowing animals to suffer without necessary treatment.

 

Animal fights, activities involving animals that result in injury or death, and organising, promoting or facilitating such events are also proposed to be prohibited.

 

The bill further introduces regulations for animal transportation, requiring measures to prevent unnecessary pain, injury, or distress. Violators could face a fine of up to Rs. 300,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

 

A licensing system for pet shops and animal breeding centres has also been proposed to regulate the trade and breeding of animals.

 

The draft legislation was prepared following recommendations made by a special expert committee appointed under a Cabinet decision. It was later approved by the Attorney General and published in the Government Gazette before being submitted for parliamentary approval.

 

Authorities stated that the proposed law aims not only to punish cruelty against animals but also to promote a more responsible and humane approach towards animal welfare in society.

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