header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
US Embassy launches public health program to support Sri Lanka’s dengue response
Jul 26, 202606:09 PM
Google NewsAdd on Google
US Embassy launches public health program to support Sri Lanka’s dengue response
Mobitel Inner

The United States has launched a public health pest control and vector-borne disease response program in Sri Lanka to help strengthen the country’s efforts to combat a major nationwide dengue outbreak.

 

The initiative, introduced by the U.S. Embassy in Colombo in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the National Dengue Control Unit, aims to improve dengue prevention, detection and response capabilities through technical cooperation and knowledge sharing.

 

Funded through the U.S. Department of War’s Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid (OHDACA) program, the program brings together specialists from U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the U.S. Army’s 18th Theater Medical Command with Sri Lankan health officials, the Embassy said in a statement.

 

The collaboration focuses on areas including preventive medicine, disease surveillance, entomology, and integrated vector management. The initiative was conducted in Colombo and is designed to support Sri Lanka’s broader dengue control efforts, including mosquito breeding site elimination campaigns, public awareness programs, and predictive prevention strategies.

 

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Jayne Howell said dengue remains a serious challenge for communities across Sri Lanka and emphasized that the partnership would help strengthen both immediate outbreak response and long-term public health capabilities.

 

The program is part of the wider U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership, which includes cooperation in disaster preparedness, humanitarian assistance, and military-to-military initiatives such as CARAT, Atlas Angel, and the training partnership with the Montana National Guard, the US Embassy added further.

 

Officials said the collaboration reflects continued efforts by both countries to build resilience against shared challenges, including natural disasters, humanitarian emergencies, and public health threats, while contributing to regional security and preparedness in the Indo-Pacific.

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Dy Defence Minister hails China as a steadfast friend of Sri Lanka

Dy Defence Minister hails China as a steadfast friend of Sri Lanka

India's Modi government under growing pressure as 'cockroach' protests intensify

India's Modi government under growing pressure as 'cockroach' protests intensify

Sports Minister says govt cannot honour former Minister Harin’s

Sports Minister says govt cannot honour former Minister Harin’s

Lassana Flora