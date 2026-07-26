US Embassy launches public health program to support Sri Lanka’s dengue response

The United States has launched a public health pest control and vector-borne disease response program in Sri Lanka to help strengthen the country’s efforts to combat a major nationwide dengue outbreak.

The initiative, introduced by the U.S. Embassy in Colombo in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the National Dengue Control Unit, aims to improve dengue prevention, detection and response capabilities through technical cooperation and knowledge sharing.

Funded through the U.S. Department of War’s Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid (OHDACA) program, the program brings together specialists from U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the U.S. Army’s 18th Theater Medical Command with Sri Lankan health officials, the Embassy said in a statement.

The collaboration focuses on areas including preventive medicine, disease surveillance, entomology, and integrated vector management. The initiative was conducted in Colombo and is designed to support Sri Lanka’s broader dengue control efforts, including mosquito breeding site elimination campaigns, public awareness programs, and predictive prevention strategies.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Jayne Howell said dengue remains a serious challenge for communities across Sri Lanka and emphasized that the partnership would help strengthen both immediate outbreak response and long-term public health capabilities.

The program is part of the wider U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership, which includes cooperation in disaster preparedness, humanitarian assistance, and military-to-military initiatives such as CARAT, Atlas Angel, and the training partnership with the Montana National Guard, the US Embassy added further.

Officials said the collaboration reflects continued efforts by both countries to build resilience against shared challenges, including natural disasters, humanitarian emergencies, and public health threats, while contributing to regional security and preparedness in the Indo-Pacific.