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Award-winning actor Mahendra Perera returns after Malaysian Film Festival success
Jul 26, 202606:13 PM
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Award-winning actor Mahendra Perera returns after Malaysian Film Festival success
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Veteran actor Mahendra Perera and actor Priyantha Sirikumara returned to Sri Lanka this afternoon (26) after winning awards at the Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA).

 

The awards were presented at the ninth Malaysia Golden Global Awards, where Mahendra Perera was named Best Actor for his performance in the film “Riverston.” Priyantha Sirikumara received the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the same film.

 

The two actors arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), at 4:01 p.m. on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 315, which operated from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

 

A group of film industry professionals, including “Riverston” producer Nimanthi Porage, were present at the airport to welcome the award-winning actors, according to an Ada Derana correspondent.

 

The Malaysian International Film Awards are notable for accepting only films that have received recognition at various international film festivals around the world.

 

The Malaysia Golden Global Awards concluded last night as the ninth Malaysia International Film Festival came to a close.

 

This marks the second time Mahendra Perera has received international recognition for his acting. He previously won the Best Performance award at the Singapore International Film Festival.

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