Oil tanker explodes in Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mine: Iranian media

An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine when it deviated from a navigation route designated by Iran, Iranian media reported Sunday.

An informed source told Defapress news website that the tanker had deviated from the route designated by Iran before colliding with the mine in the strategic waterway, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

No information was available on casualties, the vessel's identity or the extent of damage.

On June 26, Iran warned that passage through the Strait of Hormuz is “only allowed” through routes designated by Tehran.

Tensions between the US and Iran have intensified in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out attacks on Iran, and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump declared last month’s memorandum of understanding with Iran “over,” accusing Tehran of violating the agreement.

The announcement followed attacks on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed disagreements over navigation rules in the strategic waterway.

Washington has called for unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran insists that vessels transit through a channel near its coastline under a navigation mechanism administered by Iran.

– with Agencies inputs --