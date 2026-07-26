Derana–Signal Colombo International Kite Festival preparations underway

Final preparations are underway for the Derana–Signal Colombo International Kite Festival, which is scheduled to take place on August 9 at Galle Face Green in Colombo.

The sixth edition of Sri Lanka’s only internationally recognised kite festival will bring together 80 professional kite flyers representing 30 countries.

Registration for local competitors participating in the festival is set to close on July 31.

As part of promotional activities ahead of the event, two members of Germany’s No Limit Kite Team arrived in Sri Lanka today (26).

Organisers have also opened opportunities for 1,500 local kite enthusiasts to participate in this year’s festival alongside international competitors.

Local participants can register under eight competition categories, including the under-15 category, creative kite designs, Derana and Signal branded kite categories, most colourful kite, best decorated kite, artistic peacock kite and Signal night kite category.

Applicants are required to send a WhatsApp message to 0770 50 30 08 with their selected category letter, name, area and contact number to complete registration.

The Derana–Signal Colombo International Kite Festival will take place at Galle Face Green on August 9, featuring kite displays and competitions with both local and international participation.