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Shantha Bandara’s son and 4 others granted bail over Rs. 20M robbery
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Shantha Bandara’s son and 4 others granted bail over Rs. 20M robbery
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Five suspects, including Anuda Janadith Bandara, the son of former State Minister Shantha Bandara, have been granted bail by the Fort Magistrate’s Court in connection with the alleged robbery of Rs. 20 million belonging to a Chinese national.

 

The Magistrate ordered the release of the suspects on personal bail of Rs. 500,000 each and imposed an overseas travel ban restricting them from leaving the country.

 

The son of the former minister and the four other suspects were arrested on July 21 in connection with the alleged robbery of Rs. 20 million from a Chinese national.

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