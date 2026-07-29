S&P assessment reflects rising investor confidence and economic stability - Minister

The Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Anil Jayantha Fernando says Sri Lanka's latest assessment by S&P Global Ratings reflects growing investor confidence and continued economic stability, with improvements in the country's Transfer and Convertibility (T&C) Assessment.

Addressing a media briefing, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando said the country had maintained economic stability despite external challenges, including Cyclone Ditwah and the conflict in the Middle East.

He noted that Sri Lanka's T&C Assessment had improved to 'B-' from 'CCC+', reflecting stronger investor confidence, improved foreign exchange liquidity and continued progress in debt transparency and engagement with international creditors.

Dr. Fernando said Sri Lanka had also increased its debt transparency score to 43.67 out of 50 in 2026, up from 37.33 in 2025, placing the country fourth among the nations assessed.

He further stated that the country's foreign exchange reserves had been strengthened without imposing import restrictions or suppressing economic activity, while Sri Lanka recorded 5.1% economic growth in the first quarter of 2026.

The Deputy Minister also revealed that the Government had achieved 63.5% of its projected annual revenue target by July 2026 and expressed confidence that the target would be met or exceeded by the end of the year.

While acknowledging challenges such as the country's debt burden, energy dependence and global economic uncertainties, Dr. Fernando said the Government would continue implementing prudent fiscal and macroeconomic policies to strengthen long-term economic stability and investor confidence.