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PM Harini calls for greater focus on values and spiritual growth
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PM Harini calls for greater focus on values and spiritual growth
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The true progress of a nation is determined not by its physical development, but by the values, discipline and spiritual growth of its people, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

 

Addressing the unveiling ceremony of a newly constructed metal Samadhi Buddha Statue at the historic Kongoda Sri Gangarama Purana Maha Viharaya in Remunagoda, Kalutara South, the Prime Minister said modern society requires greater restraint and spiritual peace amid rapid social change.

 

She described the installation of the Samadhi Buddha Statue as a significant contribution to the spiritual well-being of the local Buddhist community, noting that it had been constructed using metal donated by area residents.

 

Dr. Amarasuriya reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving Sri Lanka's religious, historical and cultural heritage, while continuing to support the development of temples across the country.

 

She said the Ministry of Buddhasasana and the Central Cultural Fund are implementing programmes to conserve ancient murals, paintings, stone inscriptions and stupas in historic temples, while expanding financial and technical assistance to improve infrastructure at rural temples.

 

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of educating younger generations about the country's historical heritage and protecting archaeological sites for future generations and visitors alike.

 

She said preserving historic temples was not limited to maintaining physical structures but was essential to safeguarding Sri Lanka's national identity, moral foundation and cultural heritage.

 

The Prime Minister further said the government aims to build an independent, fair and harmonious society founded on strong spiritual values in addition to economic and physical development.

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