Houthis say they targeted Saudi east-west oil transport

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis ​said on Monday they targeted a number ‌of sensitive crude oil supply and transport sites linking eastern Saudi Arabia to the critical Red Sea oil export ​hub of Yanbu.

Saudi state oil giant ​Aramco did not immediately respond to a ⁠request for comment.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said ​the operation was in response to what he described ​as Saudi drone incursions into Yemeni airspace.

Saudi Arabia has re-routed its crude output to Yanbu via its east-west ​pipeline to get around Iranian attacks on ​shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which began after ‌the ⁠U.S. and Israel launched a war on Iran in February.

Last week, Iran's Houthi allies threatened to extend the disruption to global oil supplies ​to a ​second major ⁠waterway by announcing a blockade of Saudi Arabia's oil industry in ​the Red Sea, sending oil prices ​even ⁠higher.

Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes on what it said were Houthi military facilities in ⁠Yemen's ​Hodeidah port, saying it would ​protect shipping.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies