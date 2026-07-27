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Agrahara members urged to complete database updates before deadline
18h ago
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Agrahara members urged to complete database updates before deadline
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The National Insurance Trust Fund (NTF) has announced that the deadline for updating and approving member information in the Agrahara Database is July 31.

 

The Fund has emphasized that all members are required to complete their registration and ensure that their relevant details are updated before the stipulated deadline.

 

It further stated that subject officers responsible for handling Agrahara-related matters at respective institutions must verify the information submitted by members, while heads of institutions are required to provide the necessary approvals.

 

In a notice issued to members, the NTF advised them to update their information in the database prior to the deadline to facilitate the timely processing of Agrahara claims and benefits. Members were also requested to ensure that all required approvals are completed through the relevant institutional subject officers.

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