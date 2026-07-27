Private tuition center owner arrested with 'Ice' in Horana

The owner of a leading private tuition center in Horana has been arrested for allegedly possessing Crystal Methamphetamine ("Ice"), police said.

The suspect, a 44-year-old resident of Narthanagala, Horana, was taken into custody after officers recovered approximately 15 grams 250 milligrams of ‘Ice,’a mobile phone and SIM card believed to have been used in drug trafficking, and an electronic weighing scale allegedly used to measure narcotics.

Police investigations have also revealed that the suspect is the son of a well-known businessman in Horana.

According to police, the suspect had attempted to flee when officers arrived at his residence in Narthanagala.

Investigators further revealed that the suspect had previously faced several allegations related to narcotics. Police are expected to obtain a detention order to conduct further questioning.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine whether the suspect maintained links with drug traffickers, operated a drug distribution network, or supplied narcotics to students attending his tuition classes.