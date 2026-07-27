India reintroduces gratis visas for Sri Lankan pilgrims, High Commission clarifies

The High Commission of India in Colombo has issued a clarification regarding visa processes and fees for Sri Lankan pilgrims travelling to India.

The diplomatic mission reaffirmed its standing policy of facilitating the smooth and timely issuance of visas for all Sri Lankans, noting that while e-visas remain available, those applying through the High Commission must submit their applications online and present them at Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) in Colombo, Kandy, Jaffna, Hambantota, or Batticaloa.

In its statement, the High Commission announced the reintroduction of gratis (free-of-charge) visas for groups of 10 or more Sri Lankans embarking on religious pilgrimages, including visits to sacred Buddhist sites.

The practice had been briefly suspended due to a change in the outsourcing agency handling visa processing.

Following the selection of a new service provider, which commenced operations on July 7, 2026, the free visa facility has been restored for pilgrim groups whose applications are recommended and forwarded by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs.

Under new regulations introduced by the Government of India, applicants aged between 12 and 70 must visit an ICAC centre either individually or as a group to complete mandatory biometric data collection.

The High Commission noted that a special, expedited process has been established for senior citizens to minimize waiting times, adding that completing biometrics in advance will ensure smoother immigration clearance upon arrival in India.

Addressing rumours of fee changes, the High Commission confirmed that there is no visa fee for eligible Sri Lankan pilgrims and, therefore, no increase in visa costs has occurred.

However, applicants are still required to pay a standard service processing fee of LKR 1,855 directly to the ICAC for handling their applications, it added.