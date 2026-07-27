header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Entertainment
‘Toy Story 5’ crosses $1 billion globally, becomes highest-grossing film of 2026
18h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
‘Toy Story 5’ crosses $1 billion globally, becomes highest-grossing film of 2026
Mobitel Inner

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 has crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2026.

 

The animated sequel has earned USD 448 million in North America and USD 573 million from international markets, taking its worldwide total to USD 1.022 billion.

 

It is the third film this year to surpass the milestone after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (USD 1.001 billion) and Michael (USD 1.001 billion).

 

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which has collected USD 639.6 million worldwide after two weekends in theatres, is expected to become the fourth billion-dollar release of the year.

 

Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also set to join the year’s major releases when it opens on July 30.

 

The strong performance of Toy Story 5 continues a broader recovery for the global box office. The industry is on course to produce its highest number of billion-dollar films since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted theatrical business in 2020. Nine films crossed the USD 1 billion mark in 2019, while none achieved the feat in 2020. The number later recovered to one in 2021, three in 2022, two in 2023, three in 2024 and three in 2025.

 

Toy Story 5 is also set to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise, overtaking 2019’s Toy Story 4, which earned USD 1.07 billion globally. It is the third Toy Story sequel to cross the USD 1 billion milestone after Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4.

 

Directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, the film follows Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the toys as their owner Bonnie becomes attached to a children’s smart tablet called Lilypad instead of traditional toys. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack.

 

Released in mid-June, Toy Story 5 opened to $160 million, marking the biggest opening weekend of the year and the strongest debut in the franchise. The soundtrack also features a new song, I Knew It, I Knew You, written by Taylor Swift.

 

Source: Telegraph India

--Agencies 

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Dy Defence Minister hails China as a steadfast friend of Sri Lanka

Dy Defence Minister hails China as a steadfast friend of Sri Lanka

India's Modi government under growing pressure as 'cockroach' protests intensify

India's Modi government under growing pressure as 'cockroach' protests intensify

Sports Minister says govt cannot honour former Minister Harin’s

Sports Minister says govt cannot honour former Minister Harin’s

Lassana Flora