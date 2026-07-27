Chinese national killed in Port City identified as suspected online fraudster

The Chinese national who was abducted from the Colombo Port City and later found murdered has been identified as a person suspected of earning money through computer-related fraud, the Deputy Inspector General of Police of the Colombo Range Nishantha de Zoysa said.

DIG Nishantha de Zoysa made the statement during a media briefing held today (27) to clarify facts surrounding several incidents reported in Colombo and the Western Province in recent days.

Police said the incident occurred on 23 July following a confrontation between two groups of Chinese nationals at the Port City premises.

During the incident, one individual was abducted and later killed, with his body subsequently discovered in Eheliyagoda.

DIG de Zoysa said investigations into the incident are continuing and that two suspects who attempted to leave the country shortly after the crime had been arrested. The two individuals have been identified as the main suspects involved in the incident, he said.

Police have so far identified eight suspects in connection with the killing. Three of them have reportedly left Sri Lanka, and steps are being taken to bring them back to the country to assist investigations.

Officers have also identified two air pistols, a mobile phone, a walkie-talkie and several vehicles believed to have been used in connection with the crime.

DIG de Zoysa added that investigations are being conducted in coordination with the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Chinese government to ensure further action in connection with the incident.