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MP Ramanathan Archchuna appears in court after warrant issued
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MP Ramanathan Archchuna appears in court after warrant issued
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Jaffna District Parliamentarian Ramanathan Archchuna appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (27) through a lawyer after a warrant was issued against him for failing to appear in court, Ada Derana reporter said.

 

The warrant was issued on 24 July in connection with a case filed over an alleged incident of obstructing the duties of Fort Police officers.

 

Police informed court that the MP had failed to appear when the case was taken up. His sureties had also failed to appear before court at the time of the hearing.

 

Following the non-appearance, the Fort Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant for the arrest of MP Ramanathan Archchuna.

 

The parliamentarian later submitted a motion through a lawyer and appeared before court today in relation to the case.

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