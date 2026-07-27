ICC considers expanding Men’s T20 World Cup to 24 teams from 2032

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering another expansion of the Men’s T20 World Cup, with the tournament likely to grow from 20 to 24 teams from the 2032 edition as part of a broader strategy to widen cricket’s global footprint, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The report said discussions had gathered momentum after the success of the 2026 edition in India and Sri Lanka, with the governing body keen to increase opportunities for emerging cricket nations while tapping into new markets. The move would represent the second major expansion of the competition in little over a decade, following an increase from 16 to 20 teams in 2024.

According to the report, the ICC’s ambition is to stage a 32-team T20 World Cup, mirroring the expansion seen across several global sporting events. Administrators are expected to take a phased approach, first increasing the field to 24 teams before assessing the feasibility of a further expansion in the years ahead.

The report also said the ICC viewed the T20 format as the most effective vehicle for growing the game internationally, particularly with cricket set to return to the Olympic programme at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after more than a century’s gap. A larger World Cup is expected to provide greater exposure and qualification opportunities for Associate nations while strengthening the sport’s presence in developing markets. Any change would not affect the next two tournaments. The 2028 edition in Australia and New Zealand and the 2030 event are expected to retain the existing 20-team format, with the proposed expansion only coming into effect from 2032 if approved.

The ICC had only recently approved a revamped format for the 20-team T20 World Cup from the 2028 edition, replacing the Super Eight stage with a Super 10 and Eliminators while retaining the number of participating teams. The changes were aimed at creating more meaningful contests and improving the tournament structure.

The men’s T20 World Cup featured 16 teams until the 2022 edition before the tournament expanded to 20 in 2024, giving more Associate nations a chance to compete on the biggest stage. Teams such as the USA, Scotland and the Netherlands featured in the expanded competition, underlining the ICC’s push to broaden the game’s reach beyond its traditional strongholds.

– with Agencies inputs --