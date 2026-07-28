Suresh Sallay’s writ petition to be taken up today

The Court of Appeal is today (28) scheduled to take up the writ petition filed by former Head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, challenging his arrest and detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with the investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

The Court of Appeal yesterday (27) further considered the writ petition filed by Suresh Sallay, before a Court of Appeal bench comprising President Justice Rohana Abeysooriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Suharshi Herath, appearing for the respondents including Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Shani Abeysekara, made extensive submissions opposing the petition.

She informed court that statements recorded from former CID Deputy Inspector General Prasad Ranasinghe contained details regarding alleged interference with investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks by Suresh Sallay.

Accordingly, the Deputy Solicitor General requested the Court of Appeal to dismiss the petition without proceeding to a full hearing.

After considering submissions from both sides, the Court of Appeal ordered that the petition be called again today for further consideration.

Court is expected to announce a date for further proceedings on the petition today.

The former head of the State Intelligence Service, Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay was arrested by the CID on February 25 over allegations linked to the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings and remains in detention under a court order.