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Appeals Court defers consideration of Suresh Sallay’s writ petition
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Appeals Court defers consideration of Suresh Sallay’s writ petition
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The Court of Appeal today (27) further considered the writ petition filed by former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, challenging his arrest and detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

 

The petition was taken up before a Court of Appeal bench comprising President Justice Rohana Abeysooriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando, Ada Derana reporter said.

 

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Suharshi Herath, appearing for the respondents including Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Shani Abeysekara, made extensive submissions opposing the petition.

 

She informed court that statements recorded from former CID Deputy Inspector General Prasad Ranasinghe contained details regarding alleged interference with investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks by Suresh Sallay.

 

The Deputy Solicitor General also referred to the investigation into the 2019 Sainthamaruthu explosion, stating that the former SIS Director had raised concerns over the identification of Zahran Hashim associate Sarah Jasmine and called for a fresh DNA examination.

 

She further told court that there were discrepancies in statements made by Suresh Sallay regarding his foreign travel records and the submission of his diplomatic passport.

 

According to the Deputy Solicitor General, the investigation against Sallay was not initiated due to any personal bias by CID Director Shani Abeysekara, as alleged by the petitioner. She said the first B report relating to the investigation was filed in November 2024, at a time when Abeysekara was no longer attached to the CID or the Police Department.

 

She also stated that obtaining statements from individuals overseas, including Azad Maulana, by CID officers was conducted legally under the provisions of the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act and relevant amendments to criminal procedure laws.

 

The Deputy Solicitor General requested the Court of Appeal to dismiss the petition without proceeding to a full hearing.

 

Meanwhile, counsel appearing for Suresh Sallay sought to submit his diplomatic passport to court, but the move was opposed by the Deputy Solicitor General. The Court of Appeal President Justice Rohana Abeysooriya directed the petitioner’s counsel to make submissions on the matter at an appropriate stage.

 

After considering submissions from both sides, the Court of Appeal ordered that the petition be called again tomorrow (28) for further consideration.

 

Court is expected to announce a date for further proceedings on the petition tomorrow.

 

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