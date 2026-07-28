Govt. gazettes bill to amend Anti-Corruption Act

The Government has initiated steps to amend the Anti-Corruption Act, with a Bill proposing the relevant amendments now gazetted.

Accordingly, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has submitted the proposed Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Bill.

The Bill was published in the Extraordinary Gazette yesterday (27) and seeks to amend the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 9 of 2023.

The proposed legislation introduces several amendments to the existing law, according to the gazetted Bill.

The Bill is scheduled to be presented to Parliament for consideration and approval.