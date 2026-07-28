Six including woman killed in road accidents across the island yesterday

Six individuals have been killed in a series of road accidents reported across several parts of the island yesterday (27), Police said.

A 49-year-old woman has been killed in a three-wheeler accident that occurred yesterday at Vinayagapuram 01 on the Thirukkovil–Pottuvil Road. The three-wheeler, which was travelling towards Pottuvil, had veered off the road after the driver lost control and crashed into a concrete pole.

The injured driver, two women travelling in the rear seat, a girl, and a boy were admitted to Thirukkovil Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The other woman and the two children were later transferred to Ampara Hospital for further treatment.

In another accident yesterday near Gothatuwa town on the Pettah–Gothatuwa Road, a three-wheeler travelling in the opposite direction had collided with a bus heading towards Pettah.

The 37-year-old three-wheeler driver had succumbed in the accident, police said.

The injured driver, along with a male passenger and a woman travelling in the rear seat, were admitted to Mulleriyawa Hospital. However, the driver had succumbed to his injuries while on admission to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a collision on the Kurunegala–Puttalam Road at Werapola yesterday.

According to Police, the accident had occurred when a car travelling towards Puttalam attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with an oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcyclist has died on admission to Wariyapola Hospital, while the car driver was also admitted to the same hospital.

Another fatal accident had occurred on the expressway within the Athurugiriya Police Division near the 6 km post early yesterday.

A lorry travelling from Kerawalapitiya towards Kottawa had crashed into a stationary prime mover with a trailer that had been stopped due to a mechanical fault.

The lorry driver and a passenger seated in the front left seat had sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Homagama Hospital. The 21-year-old passenger had succumbed to his injuries, police said.

In Tissamaharama, a 38-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a bus travelling from Debarawewa towards Kataragama near the 6 km post on the Tissamaharama tank bund road last night.

The victim sustained critical injuries and died while receiving treatment at Debarawewa Hospital.

In a separate incident last night, a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after losing control of his motorcycle and veering off the road into a drain near the 5 km post on the Bangadeniya–Pallama Road in the Chilaw Police Division.

The rider sustained serious injuries and had succumbed while receiving treatment at Chilaw Hospital.

Police are conducting further investigations into all the incidents.